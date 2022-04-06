Chocolate factory, electric go-kart, wellness festival: 5 upcoming events and attractions in Singapore

SINGAPORE: With Singapore’s borders now opened to fully vaccinated travellers, the country is hoping to lure visitors back with a full calendar of exciting events and new attractions including a new integrated board sports facility.

The country is racing to refresh its offerings and secure its position as a sustainable destination, as demand for international travel picks up.

Last month, Singapore saw 120,000 short-term visitors, nearly double that of January’s numbers, according to Singapore Tourism Board chief executive Keith Tan.

“We haven't yet seen the effect of the recent border policy relaxations so I expect actually a very strong April. The momentum is there, it is growing and we’re seeing very strong year-on-year growth,” said Mr Tan, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of STB’s Tourism Industry Conference on Wednesday (Apr 6).

Here are five attractions and events to look forward to in the coming months:

ELECTRIC GO-KARTS

A new gamified electric go-kart circuit, featuring an indoor three-level racetrack with light and sound effects, will be built on Sentosa and set to open in 2023.

The HyperDrive will have an eco-friendly fleet of electric karts zipping through its three-level racetrack.

With an element of virtual gaming, players will also be able to “turbo-charge” their race or sabotage their competitors.