Singapore

Dozens of commuters caught inside stalled train after fault causes delay on TEL
Singapore

FILE PHOTO: Platform signs at Woodlands South MRT station. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)
Gabrielle Andres
Gabrielle Andres
27 Apr 2022 11:29AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 11:29AM)
SINGAPORE: About 50 commuters were stuck on a train along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) for more than 90 minutes on Wednesday (Apr 27).

A train fault between Woodlands and Woodlands South stations at about 6.30am caused the delay, said operator SMRT.

“Our engineers were immediately activated and (worked) to rectify the fault. Around 50 commuters in the stalled train between the stations were safely disembarked at Woodlands station at about 8.10am,” SMRT said in a Facebook post.

SMRT added that there was full lighting and ventilation in the stalled train while the commuters were on board.

Train services remained available. There were also in-train and station announcements to inform commuters that there would be an additional travel time of up to 25 minutes.

“Free regular bus and bridging bus services are available between Woodlands North and Caldecott stations,” SMRT said.

“Additional staff have been deployed to assist commuters at all affected stations.”

However, some commuters replied to SMRT’s social media posts, saying there had been no bridging bus services at their location.

One Facebook user, Audrey Lee, said people had been waiting for an hour “with no bus in sight”.

Another user, Ling Woo, said they were told to take a bridging bus at Lentor MRT station, but it never came.

“People kept waiting until the train service resumed and went back to take the train instead!” she wrote.

Commuters waiting for alternative transport after a train delay along the Thomson-East Coast Line on Apr 27, 2022. (Photo: Twitter/Sean Bay)

Replying to SMRT’s Twitter post, Marcus Ng said people had been waiting for 40 minutes at Lentor station but did not see any buses to Woodlands North. “Many students are stuck here,” he wrote. “Please help.”

In another post, user Nur Hafizah Ismail replied to say there were no bridging buses towards Caldecott station.

SMRT later updated their Facebook post, saying services have resumed as of 9.23am.

Source: CNA/ga(ac)

Related Topics

Thomson-East Coast Line SMRT

