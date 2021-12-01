50 suspects arrested in CNB operation tackling drug transactions on Telegram

SINGAPORE: Drugs once procurable only with the right connections are now readily available at an abuser’s fingertips, all with the security and anonymity of online messaging applications like Telegram, or so it seems.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) says since 2019, officers have been monitoring how drug offenders were using Telegram as a platform to sell or buy drugs, and have taken action against them. More than 200 drug offenders who had conducted drug transactions on Telegram have been arrested, and CNB has seized more than 14 kg of ‘Ice’, 7.6 kg of cannabis, 400g of heroin and an assortment of other drugs transacted over the platform, it said.

In the latest islandwide operation targeting such users, a total of 50 suspected drug offenders were arrested and an estimated S$20,400 worth of drugs were seized, CNB said in a press release on Wednesday (Dec 1). Some of the areas covered during the operation from Nov 16 to 30 included Ang Mo Kio, Boon Lay, Hougang, Pasir Ris and Punggol.



The youngest arrested is a 20-year-old male suspected drug abuser.



Among the drugs seized in the stings: 55g of ‘Ice’, 395g of cannabis, 48g of ketamine, 44 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, 14 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, 25g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), 15 Erimin-5 tablets and three bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate).



CNA was invited to join CNB in one of the raids in the early hours of last Tuesday.