Up to S$500 cash for eligible Singaporeans, S$100 CDC vouchers in latest round of support measures

SINGAPORE: Eligible adult Singaporeans will get up to S$500 in cash, while households will get an additional S$100 CDC voucher in the latest slew of government measures to help Singaporeans cope with rising inflation and cost of living.

The measures, which include the public transport vouchers and subsidies announced after the recent fare increase, are part of an additional S$1.5 billion support package for Singaporean households, with more support for lower- to middle-income groups.

Under the package, the Government will also defray school expenses for more students by raising the income eligibility criteria for financial assistance schemes.

The package will be funded by the "better-than-expected fiscal out-turn" in the first half of financial year 2022, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement on Friday (Oct 14).

“Omicron was milder than expected, and more sectors of the economy had opened up in tandem, boosting economic recovery,” MOF said.

The ministry said there will be no draw on past reserves for this support package.