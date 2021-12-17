S$500,000 scam foiled by police and digital asset trading firm

SINGAPORE: A scam attempt involving S$500,000 was foiled by the police after they were alerted to a suspicious transaction by a digital asset trading firm.

On Oct 28, staff from QCP Capital tipped police off about a suspected case of cheating.

Officers from the Anti-scam Centre then ascertained that a 59-year-old woman had been scammed into providing her personal details and bank account credentials, police said in a news release on Friday (Dec 17).

Investigations revealed that on Oct 22, the victim had received a call from an automated voice machine.

Claiming to be from the High Court, the man allegedly told the victim she had been implicated in a money laundering case.

When the victim denied knowing the person who had accused her of money laundering, she was advised to lodge a police report.

The call was then allegedly transferred to someone claiming to be an inspector from the Singapore Police Force.