More than 500kg of cannabis seized at Pasir Panjang scanning station

SINGAPORE: More than 500kg of cannabis was seized from a 20-foot container at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station on Saturday (Jan 3).

The inbound container was identified for enhanced checks following information received by Singapore Customs, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a joint media release on Friday.

During the checks, anomalies were detected in the scanned images of the container.

ICA officers then found one packet of brownish substance suspected to be a controlled drug inside a box within the container.

Further checks uncovered a total of 902 packets of cannabis, weighing about 509kg.