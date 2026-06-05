58 venues across Singapore to screen selected World Cup 2026 matches live

SINGAPORE: A total of 58 venues across Singapore will screen selected World Cup 2026 matches live during the tournament, which is hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

They comprise 52 community clubs, five ActiveSG Sport Centres and The Kallang, said the People’s Association (PA), Sport Singapore (SportSG) and The Kallang Group (TKG) in a joint statement on Friday (Jun 5).

PA will kick off the community live screenings with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa (Jun 12, 3am, Singapore time), while SportSG will start with the South Korea-Czech Republic clash (Jun 12, 10am).

The Kallang will be screening the final four matches, starting with the first semi-final (Jul 15, 3am) at Kallang Wave Mall.