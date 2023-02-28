Singapore announces new 5G projects in EV manufacturing, river cleaning

SINGAPORE: Singapore will see three new applications of 5G technology this year, including two firsts in electric vehicle manufacturing and river cleaning, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary told Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 28).

Dr Puthucheary said that measurements by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) confirmed that Singapore's first two 5G standalone networks have reached 95 per cent nationwide outdoor coverage, ahead of a 2025 target for nationwide coverage.

"With the rollout progressing well ahead of schedule, our focus is currently on supporting the industry to tap on 5G's capabilities to enhance their operations and service offerings," he said.

In one project, more than a hundred 5G-enabled robots are being deployed on the factory floor of the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre in Singapore to transport materials to vehicle manufacturing cells.

The 5G technology will allow for real-time data transmission between the automated control system and the robots. It will reduce labour-intensive activity, enhance workers' safety and allow them to take on higher-value roles, said Dr Puthucheary.

He added that Hyundai intends to hire robotics engineers, data analysts and process engineers for the manufacturing facility.

The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) described the partnership between the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Hyundai as "the world's first 5G-enabled built-to-order electric vehicle factory".

It added that the more agile manufacturing process will allow Hyundai to develop "Singapore's very own built-to-order electric vehicles". More details will be announced when the centre is launched later in the year.