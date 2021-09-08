6 arrested, drugs worth about S$200,000 seized in CNB raids

SINGAPORE: Authorities on Tuesday (Sep 7) arrested six people for suspected drug-related activities and seized drugs worth an estimated S$222,000 in a series of raids across Singapore.

The suspects were four men and two women aged between 22 and 55, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release on Wednesday.

A total of 2.8kg of heroin, 109g of Ice, 225g of cannabis, 212 ecstasy tablets and fragments and five Erimin-5 tablets were seized. This amount of heroin is enough to feed the addiction of about 1,335 abusers for a week, the bureau added.

One suspect, a 37-year-old man, was arrested in the void deck of an apartment block around Buangkok Crescent on Tuesday afternoon.

He was searched and three bundles containing about 1.9kg of heroin were taken from him, CNB said. Officers also found about 1g of Ice, 1g of cannabis and various drug paraphernalia when they searched his vehicle.

“He was subsequently brought to his residence in the same apartment block, where a search of the unit was conducted,” CNB said.

“Three packets containing about 8g of heroin and various drug paraphernalia were recovered.”

Four people were also arrested around Edgefield Walk on the same day.

The first was a 22-year-old man who was arrested at the ground floor lift lobby of an apartment block. Officers found two packaged parcels containing about 29g of Ice on him. He was escorted to his vehicle afterwards, and a 22-year-old woman waiting inside was also arrested.

In a follow-up operation later that evening, authorities arrested a 55-year-old man at the void deck of the same block. He was then brought to his residence, where a 35-year-old woman was arrested.

“A search of the unit was conducted, and a total of 67 packets and 49 straws containing about 923g of heroin, 32 packets containing about 73g of Ice, 212 Ecstasy tablets and fragments, five Erimin-5 tablets and various drug paraphernalia were recovered,” CNB said.

The final suspect was arrested in another operation along West Coast Road.

The 48-year-old man was found to have a total of three packets containing about 6g of Ice, five packets with about 224g of cannabis and various drug paraphernalia., which were recovered by officers.

Investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are ongoing.