Singapore

6 arrested for allegedly providing or advertising sexual services at massage establishments
Singapore

File photo of a police car in Singapore.

11 Oct 2021 12:46PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2021 12:47PM)
SINGAPORE: Six women were arrested following raids on three massage establishments last week, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday (Oct 11). 

The women, aged between 28 and 39, had allegedly provided or advertised to provide sexual services within these massage establishments, said SPF in a news release. 

The establishments were located at Kim Keat Lane, Turf Club Road and Sophia Road, the police said, adding that the raids took place on Oct 5 and Oct 7. 

One of the outlets was also found to be providing massage services without a licence. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

"The police will continue to take tough enforcement action against criminal activities," they said.

"Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

Those found guilty of carrying on the business of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$20,000, jailed up to five years, or both.

Source: CNA/vc

