6 arrested for rioting at Clementi; teenager to be charged with voluntarily causing hurt

SINGAPORE: Six men, aged between 17 and 21, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting, the police said on Thursday (Aug 19).

The police said they were alerted to a fight between two groups of people along Clementi Avenue 2 at about 10.20pm on Tuesday.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the two groups are known to each other and the fight had occurred due to a dispute," said the police.

Four people were arrested at the scene for rioting, while another two were arrested later the same day after they were identified with the help of police cameras.

Officers also seized a knife as a case exhibit.

One of those arrested, a 17-year-old, will be charged in court on Thursday with voluntarily causing hurt "with a dangerous means", the police said.

That offence carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

The police added that another seven people - two men and five women, aged between 15 and 43 - are assisting with investigations.

"The police will not tolerate such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law," said the police.

"We will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law."

The offence of rioting carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and caning.