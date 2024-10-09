Six cyclists to plead guilty over unruly cycling in Orchard Road

SINGAPORE: Six young cyclists were handed charges on Wednesday (Oct 9) for flouting cycling rules, including failing to ride along the left edge of the road, not wearing suitable helmets and riding a bike without a brake.

The six Singaporeans, aged between 17 and 20, indicated their intention to plead guilty and are scheduled to do so on Nov 19.

The police said in an earlier press release that the cyclists allegedly rode along Scotts Road and Orchard Road on May 10 in a manner dangerous to themselves and others.

A video of the cyclists zipping along Orchard Road was posted on the Facebook page ROADS.sg earlier this year, drawing over a thousand reactions and hundreds of comments.

The cyclists were shown riding between lanes and performing stunts at about 11pm on May 10.

The cyclists who are above the age of 18 are: Ahmad Noordinie Mohamed Noorshah, 19, Muhammad Irfan Muhamad Noor, 19, Muhaidy Marhady, 20, and Muhammad Aliyul Qadry Mohamad Razak, 20.

The remaining two cyclists cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act, as they were 17 at the time of the offences in May.

The young men mostly received two charges each for failing to ride close to the left edge of the road, and for riding in a disorderly manner that endangered others.

Of the group, Muhammad Aliyul has the most charges. He is accused of four offences:

For not riding his bicycle in an orderly manner and for riding without due regard for the safety of others.

For failing to ride his bicycle close to the far left edge of the road

For riding a bicycle without a suitable protective bicycle helmet securely on his head; and

For using a bicycle not equipped with a working hand brake on the road

The cyclist with the next most number of charges is 17 and cannot be named. He is accused of:

Using a mobile communication device while cycling on a road

Failing to ride his bicycle close to the far left edge of the road; and

Riding his bicycle other than in an orderly manner, without due regard to the safety of others

Muhaidy also received a charge for not wearing a suitable protective bicycle helmet.

For failing to ride close to the left edge of the road, an offender can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,000, or both.

Repeat offenders face double the jail term and fine.

The penalties are the same for failing to cycle in an orderly manner, using a bicycle that does not have a working brake and failing to wear a suitable helmet.

For using a mobile communication device while cycling, an offender can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$1,000, or both. Penalties are doubled for repeat offenders.

The police reminded cyclists to abide by rules and guidelines, which include obeying all traffic signals, wearing a helmet, cycling in a single file on single-lane roads and during bus lane operational hours and keeping a maximum length of five bicycles when riding in groups.

This means a maximum of five cyclists in a single file, or 10 cyclists with two riding abreast - only on roads with more than one lane.

Cyclists are not allowed to use mobile communication devices while riding, or to cycle on expressways, road tunnels and selected viaducts.