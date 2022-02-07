6-year-old among accident victims taken to hospital after minibus overturns along CTE

SINGAPORE: Nine people were taken to hospital on Monday (Feb 7) morning after a minibus overturned along the Central Expressway (CTE).

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 8.10am.

Nine people, aged six to 60, were conscious when taken to hospital, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the road traffic accident took place along the CTE at the slip road into Seletar West Link.