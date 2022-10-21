60-year-old private ambulance driver dies in road accident at Sengkang

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old driver died after the private ambulance he was driving got into an accident along Sengkang East Road towards Buangkok Green on Thursday (Oct 20) morning.



A video posted online on Thursday evening showed a blue-and-white Comfort ambulance by the side of the road.

The front of the ambulance appears to be damaged and several police vehicles were seen at the accident site.

In response to CNA's queries on Friday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Sengkang East Road and Sengkang East Avenue at about 8.20am on Thursday.



According to SCDF, the 60-year-old man was found trapped in the driver’s seat of the private ambulance. They rescued the man using hydraulic rescue equipment, before he was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The police said the private ambulance had likely skidded on the road. The driver was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital and later died there.

Police investigations are ongoing.

CNA has contacted Comfort Ambulance and Services for more information.