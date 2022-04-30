Logo
6,000 people attend SCDF's first Fire Stations' Open House in two years
Members of the public at Sengkang Fire Station learning about the personal protective equipment worn by SCDF frontliners on Apr 30, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
30 Apr 2022 04:58PM (Updated: 30 Apr 2022 04:58PM)
SINGAPORE: The physical Fire Stations' Open House held by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Saturday (Apr 30) saw a turnout of about 6,000 people.

The Open House is the first after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An SCDF spokesperson told CNA that the "unprecedented turnout" of 6,000 people is about 300 per cent more than the average turnout.

The queue outside Central Fire Station on the morning of Apr 30, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)
The queue outside Punggol Fire Station on the morning of Apr 30, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

"Queues were already building up well before the start of the programme at 9am," said SCDF in its Facebook post. 

"We are deeply heartened by the overwhelming support and patience from everyone."

Children exploring a Fire Medical Vehicle (FMV) at Sengkang Fire Station on Apr 30, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)
Visitors had a chance to sit in SCDF ambulances and test some equipment at the Fire Stations' Open House on Apr 30, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

"We thank the public for their patience, enthusiasm and support and look forward to welcome them on subsequent Saturdays at the open house," said the SCDF spokesperson.

Visitors at Central Fire Station on Apr 30, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)
Kallang Fire Station's visitors listening to a demonstration on Apr 30, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

The SCDF said it hears the public's feedback, and will work on their suggestions for upcoming open houses.

It added that fire stations are open for visit every Saturday in two time slots - 9am to 9.50am and 10am to 10.50am - at selected stations. 

"Looking forward to welcoming friends and families, and not forgetting the kiddies to our fire stations in the weeks ahead!" it said.

Visitors at Tampines Fire Station on Apr 30, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)
The crowd at Punggol Fire Station on Apr 30, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)
Source: CNA/ic(gr)

