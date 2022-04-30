6,000 people attend SCDF's first Fire Stations' Open House in two years

SINGAPORE: The physical Fire Stations' Open House held by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Saturday (Apr 30) saw a turnout of about 6,000 people.

The Open House is the first after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An SCDF spokesperson told CNA that the "unprecedented turnout" of 6,000 people is about 300 per cent more than the average turnout.