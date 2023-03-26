Logo
Singapore

61-year-old man tasered after starting fire, allegedly charging at police officers with knife
A Swiss Army knife and a hammer were also seized from him.

A knife, Swiss Army knife and hammer seized from a man's possession on Mar 24, 2023. (Photos: SPF)

26 Mar 2023 04:04PM (Updated: 26 Mar 2023 04:04PM)
SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man was charged on Saturday (Mar 25) for possessing an offensive weapon in public, the police said in a news release on Sunday.

The police said that at about 8pm on Friday, they received a call for assistance regarding a man setting fire to a housing unit at Lorong 1 Toa Payoh. He was also allegedly seen to be armed with a knife.

Upon seeing the responding police officers, the man allegedly brandished the knife and charged towards them.

After the man refused to comply with instructions to stop his aggressive conduct, officers had to use a Taser to disarm him, said the police, adding that "necessary force was used to subdue the man".

A knife, a Swiss Army knife and a hammer were seized from his possession.

The man was charged in court on Saturday under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act.

In its news release, the police said it has zero tolerance towards acts of violence which threaten the safety of members of the public and public officers performing their duties. 

Source: CNA/rj(jo)

