66 fines issued to motorcyclists near Woodlands Checkpoint for emissions, other offences

SINGAPORE: A total of 66 fines were issued to motorcyclists near Woodlands Checkpoint for various vehicular offences, including smoke emissions, during an enforcement blitz on Monday (Nov 28).

Twenty-five of them were caught for excessive noise emissions, four did not meet smoke emission standards and 24 failed to comply with regulatory requirements such as improper licence plates.

Thirteen were found to be riding without a valid licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

The enforcement operation was jointly carried out by the National Environment Agency (NEA), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

It is part of efforts to "remind motorists to adhere to our environmental and road safety regulations", said the three agencies in a joint media release.

"NEA, SPF and LTA will continue to conduct regular enforcement and enforcement blitzes against errant motorists."