66 fines issued to motorcyclists near Woodlands Checkpoint for emissions, other offences
The offences include excessive noise emissions and improper licence plates.
SINGAPORE: A total of 66 fines were issued to motorcyclists near Woodlands Checkpoint for various vehicular offences, including smoke emissions, during an enforcement blitz on Monday (Nov 28).
Twenty-five of them were caught for excessive noise emissions, four did not meet smoke emission standards and 24 failed to comply with regulatory requirements such as improper licence plates.
Thirteen were found to be riding without a valid licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.
The enforcement operation was jointly carried out by the National Environment Agency (NEA), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).
It is part of efforts to "remind motorists to adhere to our environmental and road safety regulations", said the three agencies in a joint media release.
"NEA, SPF and LTA will continue to conduct regular enforcement and enforcement blitzes against errant motorists."
All vehicles, including foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore, must comply with safety and emission requirements.
The country will tighten emission standards from Apr 6, 2023, for local motorcycles registered before Jul 1, 2003, as well as all foreign-registered motorcycles.
"Reducing vehicle exhaust and noise emissions will help to achieve and sustain a clean and healthy living environment in Singapore," said the agencies.
"Foreign motorists entering Singapore with their vehicles are urged to play their part to keep our environment clean and safe."
As for vehicle licence plates, they must be properly displayed. Motorists with foreign-registered vehicles that breach the rules may face penalties and be denied entry to Singapore at the land checkpoints.