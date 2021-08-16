14 COVID-19 cases detected in Jurong West Central block; all residents to undergo mandatory testing

SINGAPORE: All residents of 695 Jurong West Central 1 are to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing after multiple infections were detected in the housing block.

Fourteen cases of COVID-19 have been detected in six households in the block so far, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Aug 16).

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine links and the source of transmission for the cases.

To uncover community infections, mandatory testing for all residents of 695 Jurong West Central 1 will take place on Tuesday from 9am to 4pm at the void deck of the block.

Testing is optional for those who have already tested negative for COVID-19 from Aug 13, said MOH.

The ministry advised residents to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell, and those awaiting test results to minimise social interactions as much as possible.