Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

14 COVID-19 cases detected in Jurong West Central block; all residents to undergo mandatory testing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

14 COVID-19 cases detected in Jurong West Central block; all residents to undergo mandatory testing

14 COVID-19 cases detected in Jurong West Central block; all residents to undergo mandatory testing

Block 695 Jurong West Central 1. (Image: Google Street View)

Davina Tham
Davina Tham
16 Aug 2021 06:34PM (Updated: 16 Aug 2021 06:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: All residents of 695 Jurong West Central 1 are to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing after multiple infections were detected in the housing block.

Fourteen cases of COVID-19 have been detected in six households in the block so far, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Aug 16).

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine links and the source of transmission for the cases.

To uncover community infections, mandatory testing for all residents of 695 Jurong West Central 1 will take place on Tuesday from 9am to 4pm at the void deck of the block.

Testing is optional for those who have already tested negative for COVID-19 from Aug 13, said MOH.

The ministry advised residents to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell, and those awaiting test results to minimise social interactions as much as possible.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: CNA/dv

Related Topics

COVID-19 coronavirus MOH

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us