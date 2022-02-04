7 in 10 primary school students expected to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine by end-February

SINGAPORE: By the end of the month, at least seven in 10 primary school students are expected to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Friday (Feb 4).

This is based on bookings already made, said MOE, adding that a similar number have already received the first jab, with around 75 per cent of primary school students having signed up for vaccination.

As of Feb 3, more than 192,000 children aged five to 11 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 56,000 children have received their second dose.

“In total, we have delivered close to 250,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, with a record number of almost 60,000 doses delivered in the most recent week of 24 to 30 January 2022,” said the Education Ministry.

Among those born between 2016 and 2017 - children who are or will turn five or six this year - nearly 13,000 have already received at least their first dose, with almost 18,500 registrations received so far, said MOE. These are children who are of the typical pre-school age.

MOE also said the Ministry of Health (MOH) has begun progressively inviting children aged 12 to 17 who are eligible for the national booster vaccination programme, with those aged 16 to 17 invited first.

From Mar 14, those aged between 12 and 17 will need to get a booster shot within 270 days of receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, in order to maintain their fully vaccinated status.

"We strongly encourage those who are medically eligible to receive their booster vaccination early for better protection," said MOE.