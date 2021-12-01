7 arrested, 49 others investigated in raids targeting gambling-related offences

SINGAPORE: Seven people have been arrested and 49 others placed under investigation for their suspected involvement in a host of gambling-related offences.

The alleged offences were uncovered in three seperate raids between Oct 29 and Nov 21, said the police in a news release on Wednesday (Dec 1).

A shophouse along Norris Road was the scene of the first raid on Oct 29. Eleven men aged 37 to 67 were found in the unit, including two who are believed to have organised illegal gambling activities for the others.

"Gambling-related paraphernalia such as poker cards were found and seized for investigations," said the police.

Seven of the men were arrested and the others are being investigated, all for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act, the police added.

All are also "assisting with investigations into breaches of safe distancing measures" under Singapore's COVID-19 Regulations.

The second raid took place along Marsiling Road on Nov 20, where police rounded up five people. Two were believed to have acted as bookmakers while the three others had allegedly placed bets on horses with the bookmakers.

The police said S$1,100 in cash was seized, along with two mobile phones and betting paraphernalia.

The three men and two women, aged between 52 and 62, are assisting with investigations into offences under the Betting Act, said the police.

The third raid, conducted over two days on Nov 20 and 21, covered Bendemeer Road, Beach Road, Sago Lane, New Market Street and King George's Avenue.

A total of 40 people suspected to be involved in illegal gambling-related activities were caught, including 13 suspected bookmakers.

The alleged bookmakers - 13 men aged between 50 and 82 - are suspected of "collecting and placing bets (on horses) through physical and remote means" for 27 people.

The police said cash amounting to S$13,000, a mobile phone and betting paraphernalia were seized.

All 40 individuals, comprising 38 men and two women, are "assisting with investigations" into offences under the Betting Act and Remote Gambling Act.

They are also being investigated for flouting COVID-19 regulations, said the police.