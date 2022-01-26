Mahjong items seized from Jurong East unit, 7 investigated for illegal gambling activities

SINGAPORE: Seven people aged between 57 and 75 are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities, the police said on Wednesday (Jan 26).

They were identified following a police operation on Tuesday at an apartment along Jurong East Street 32, which was suspected to house illegal gambling activities.

When the police entered the unit, a 74-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were found to have allegedly organised illegal gambling activities for five other people who were found there.

Gambling-related paraphernalia such as mahjong tables and mahjong tiles were found and seized as case exhibits.

Investigations are ongoing against all seven individuals for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act, said police.

Those found guilty of gaming in a common gaming house can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

If an offender is found to be an owner or occupier of a place that they keep or use as a common gaming house, they could be jailed for up to three years and fined between S$5,000 and S$50,000.

The police said they will continue to take a tough stance against illegal gambling activities.

"Those found engaging illicit activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law," they added.