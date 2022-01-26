Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Mahjong items seized from Jurong East unit, 7 investigated for illegal gambling activities
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Mahjong items seized from Jurong East unit, 7 investigated for illegal gambling activities

Mahjong items seized from Jurong East unit, 7 investigated for illegal gambling activities

The apartment along Jurong East Street 32. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

26 Jan 2022 09:52PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 09:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Seven people aged between 57 and 75 are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities, the police said on Wednesday (Jan 26).

They were identified following a police operation on Tuesday at an apartment along Jurong East Street 32, which was suspected to house illegal gambling activities.

When the police entered the unit, a 74-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were found to have allegedly organised illegal gambling activities for five other people who were found there.

Gambling-related paraphernalia such as mahjong tables and mahjong tiles were found and seized as case exhibits.

Investigations are ongoing against all seven individuals for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act, said police.

Those found guilty of gaming in a common gaming house can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

If an offender is found to be an owner or occupier of a place that they keep or use as a common gaming house, they could be jailed for up to three years and fined between S$5,000 and S$50,000. 

The police said they will continue to take a tough stance against illegal gambling activities.

"Those found engaging illicit activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law," they added. 

Related:

Source: CNA/ic(zl)

Related Topics

crime Singapore Police Force police

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us