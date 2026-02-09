7 new bus services to launch, including peak period route in Tampines North

SINGAPORE: Commuters in Tampines will soon have a faster connection to Tampines MRT station, with a peak period bus service among seven new routes to be introduced in the coming months, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Feb 9).

Service 460 will help residents along Tampines Boulevard travel more quickly to Tampines MRT station during peak hours.

Speaking to the media at Tampines North Bus Interchange, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said the new service supports one of the newest Build-to-Order estates in the area, which has "big transportation plans".

This is especially so with the construction of the Tampines North Integrated Transport Hub, expected to be completed by 2030.

"Many residents are already moving in, and we are trying to build up the bus network so as to support the transport needs of the residents that are already here," Mr Siow said.

OTHER NEW SERVICES

Four other peak period services will also be rolled out.



Services 457, 458 and 459 will serve residents in Hougang, Sengkang and Punggol, respectively, providing direct connections to the Circle Line and the employment hub at Tai Seng. Service 461 will provide residents in Yishun East with faster access to Khatib MRT station.

A new city direct service, 648, will link Brickland and Bukit Batok West to the central business district, while a new feeder service, 831, will begin operations in Tengah on Mar 8.