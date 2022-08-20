7 people under investigation for illegal betting activities

SINGAPORE: Seven people are being investigated for alleged illegal betting activities following an enforcement operation, said police in a news release on Saturday (Aug 20).
The operation took place in the vicinity of Yishun Street 1 on Wednesday.
A 75-year-old man and 62-year-old woman were alleged to have acted as a gambling service provider to four other men aged between 48 and 72.
Another man, 61, was also allegedly involved in illegal betting activities with another gambling service provider.
About S$2,280 in cash and seven mobile phones were seized.
The police said they take a serious view of all forms of illegal betting activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against offenders.
Those found guilty of being involved in unlawful betting operations can be jailed up to five years and are liable to a fine of not less than S$200,000.
If convicted of gambling with an unlicensed gambling service provider, the offender can be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.