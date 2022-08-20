7 people under investigation for illegal betting activities

SINGAPORE: Seven people are being investigated for alleged illegal betting activities following an enforcement operation, said police in a news release on Saturday (Aug 20).

The operation took place in the vicinity of Yishun Street 1 on Wednesday.

A 75-year-old man and 62-year-old woman were alleged to have acted as a gambling service provider to four other men aged between 48 and 72.

Another man, 61, was also allegedly involved in illegal betting activities with another gambling service provider.



About S$2,280 in cash and seven mobile phones were seized.