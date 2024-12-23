Logo
Singapore

71-year-old arrested after man dies following alleged fight in Lavender
Singapore

71-year-old arrested after man dies following alleged fight in Lavender

71-year-old arrested after man dies following alleged fight in Lavender

A photo of a person in handcuffs. (File photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

23 Dec 2024 05:48PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2024 05:53PM)
SINGAPORE: A 71-year-old man was arrested after a 69-year-old died following an alleged fight in Lavender on Sunday (Dec 22).

Preliminary investigations by the police found that both men got into a dispute and allegedly fought with each other.

The police had attended to the incident at Block 805 King George’s Ave at about 11.35am.

In response to queries from CNA, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it brought two people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. 

Police added that the 69-year-old man sustained injuries and was taken unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently died.

The 71-year-old was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A person convicted of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means may be sentenced to seven years’ jail, fined, caned or a combination of the punishments. 

The suspect cannot be caned as he is above 50 years old.

Source: CNA/fh(rj)

