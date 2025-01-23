71-year-old man jailed for sexual assault during 'ritual' to remove 'black magic'

SINGAPORE: A 71-year-old man who sexually assaulted a woman on the pretext of healing her from "black magic" was jailed for six years and eight months on Thursday (Jan 23).

Mohamed Salleh Samad pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault against the 46-year-old victim, with a second similar charge taken into consideration.

The victim suffered from stomach bloating and pain in her stomach and lower back, which she believed was because her ex-husband had cast "black magic" on her.

An acquaintance of the victim told her that his friend, Salleh, could help.

Salleh had previously told this acquaintance that he helped to cure sickness and pain, and had given him "treatment" to relieve shoulder pain.

The victim agreed to see Salleh. She underwent a first "ritual" at her house on Aug 25, 2023, which involved showering in water mixed with salt and vinegar.

When the woman continued to experience pain, she asked Salleh to come back for a second "ritual".

Around 2.30pm on Aug 28, 2023, Salleh and the victim's acquaintance went to her house. The victim's husband and children were also home.

Salleh started the "ritual" by asking the woman to lie on the floor of the living room. He touched her stomach and removed nails from his mouth, claiming they came from her.

At some point, he asked the acquaintance to go to a Chinese medical shop to buy something.

He also asked the victim's husband and children to leave the flat, claiming he did not want to scare them.

Salleh did this so he could be alone with the victim in the flat, Deputy Public Prosecutors Joseph Gwee and Grace Teo said.

The victim's daughter did not want to leave her mother alone, but relented after the victim suggested putting the "ritual" on hold while her husband and children went out to eat.

The victim was then alone in the flat with Salleh. Sometime around 4.45pm, she felt faint and semi-conscious.

While she was in this state, Salleh sexually assaulted her in the living room.

The victim's acquaintance then returned to the unit. Salleh lied to the victim that there was something in her body, and asked if she was comfortable for him to remove it.

The victim was under the misconception that this was necessary for the "black magic" to be lifted, and agreed to let Salleh do so, the prosecutors said.

Believing it was part of the "ritual", she did as Salleh said and went into her bedroom.

With the bedroom door closed, Salleh sexually assaulted her again. He pretended to be removing threads and cotton from her body.

Around 6.30pm, he opened the door and told the victim's acquaintance the "ritual" was finished. The victim then called her family to return home.

The woman realised that Salleh's acts were wrong after confiding in a friend, and made a police report.

When confronted over the incident, Salleh admitted that he performed the "rituals" while knowing they would not cure the woman of the discomfort she felt.

The prosecution sought six years and eight months to seven years and two months in jail.

As Salleh is above 50 and cannot be caned, their proposed sentence included two months in lieu of four strokes of the cane.

The prosecutors argued that Salleh's deception was elaborate. He took steps to ensure he was alone with the victim.

He also admitted that the "treatments" were a ruse, and that he bought nails and thread to deceive the victim that he was removing these items from her body.

Salleh was represented by Mr Nakoorsha A K, Ms Michelle Tang and Ms Rasveen Kaur from Nakoorsha Law Corporation, under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme.

The defence lawyers asked for six to six-and-a-half years' jail. They highlighted Salleh's early plea of guilt, his remorse and his cooperation with investigations.

They said that Salleh was "generally a simple man" who studied until the equivalent of Primary 5 or Primary 6, until he had to drop out as he could no longer afford to go to school.

Salleh was elderly and frail, and suffered from heart disease, they added.

The punishment for sexual assault by penetration is a jail term of up to 20 years, and a fine or caning.