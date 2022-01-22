75km-long first phase of Round Island Route opens

SINGAPORE: The eastern half of the Round Island Route - an upcoming 150km-long recreational connection which goes around Singapore – is now open, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Saturday (Jan 22).

Stretching from Rower’s Bay Park in Seletar to Berlayer Creek near Labrador Park, the 75-km long green corridor is the first phase of the Round Island Route.

First announced in 2012, the Round Island Route will be the longest recreational connection that loops the island when completed. It is also part of NParks’ overall plans to curate a 360km islandwide network of recreational routes, consisting of eight different trails, by 2035.

The route will connect existing natural, cultural, historical and recreational sites, as well as provide opportunities for recreational activities including cycling, walking and skating.

“This will expand and enhance connectivity across Singapore and provide opportunities for the community to explore our parks and nature areas, as well as walk or cycle in natural spaces,” said NParks.