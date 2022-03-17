Logo
77-year-old man arrested for allegedly swinging chopper at another man during fight
Singapore

Photo illustration of a man in handcuffs. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

17 Mar 2022 11:38PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 11:50PM)
SINGAPORE: A 77-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Mar 16) after allegedly swinging a chopper at another man during a fight, the police said on Thursday.

At about 6.55pm on Wednesday, the police received multiple calls about a fight between two men at 29 Bendemeer Road.

Both men, one of whom was allegedly holding a chopper, had left the scene before police officers arrived.

Preliminary investigations showed that the 77-year-old man allegedly swung the chopper at the other man during the fight, but it did not hit anyone, the police said.

The 77-year-old man was arrested by police officers and will be charged on Friday with criminal intimidation and possession of an offensive weapon.

If convicted of criminal intimidation, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

The offence of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place carries a maximum jail term of three years and caning of not fewer than six strokes. If convicted, the man cannot be caned because he is above 50.

Source: CNA/ga(mi)

