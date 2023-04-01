Eight arrested for suspected drug offences, ecstasy and ketamine among contraband seized

SINGAPORE: Eight men, aged between 25 and 39, were arrested for suspected drug offences, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release on Saturday (Apr 1).
Drugs with an estimated street value of S$37,000 (US$27,800) were also seized.
The confiscated contraband comprised about 65g of Ice, 83g of ketamine, 32g of substances believed to be controlled drugs, 12 ecstasy tablets as well as a packet of ecstasy tablets weighing about 110g.
On Friday, CNB officers acted on information and arrested a 39-year-old man from a residence along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.
The man was hiding in the bathroom when officers arrived and a total of 1g of Ice and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the toilet bowl. CNB officers also recovered drug paraphernalia from the ground floor below the toilet window.
In a follow-up operation the same night, officers intercepted a 29-year-old man in a vehicle near Selegie Road.
The man was placed under arrest for suspected drug trafficking offences. About 64g of Ice, 66g of ketamine, a packet of ecstasy tablets weighing about 110g, as well as 32g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were seized from the vehicle.
CNB officers also arrested a 25-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking offences at a nightspot located near Prinsep Street. Five other men aged between 26 and 28 were also arrested on suspicion of drug abuse.
The 25-year-old man was escorted to his vehicle and CNB officers recovered a total of about 17g of ketamine and 24 ecstasy tablets from the vehicle.
Deputy Director of CNB’s Intelligence Division, Superintendent Stanley Seah said the operations on Friday were well-timed and allowed to bureau to quickly arrest the two suspected drug traffickers as well as several drug abusers, most of whom were at nightspots.
“The operation is aimed at preventing drugs from proliferating on our streets and nightspots. As activity resumes after the pandemic, the Central Narcotics Bureau has also resumed our anti-drug operations at nightspots. CNB enforcement actions are necessary to keep drug-free Singapore by bringing those who choose to traffic or abuse drugs to the law,” he said.