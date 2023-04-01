Eight arrested for suspected drug offences, ecstasy and ketamine among contraband seized

SINGAPORE: Eight men, aged between 25 and 39, were arrested for suspected drug offences, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release on Saturday (Apr 1).

Drugs with an estimated street value of S$37,000 (US$27,800) were also seized.

The confiscated contraband comprised about 65g of Ice, 83g of ketamine, 32g of substances believed to be controlled drugs, 12 ecstasy tablets as well as a packet of ecstasy tablets weighing about 110g.

On Friday, CNB officers acted on information and arrested a 39-year-old man from a residence along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

The man was hiding in the bathroom when officers arrived and a total of 1g of Ice and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the toilet bowl. CNB officers also recovered drug paraphernalia from the ground floor below the toilet window.

In a follow-up operation the same night, officers intercepted a 29-year-old man in a vehicle near Selegie Road.

The man was placed under arrest for suspected drug trafficking offences. About 64g of Ice, 66g of ketamine, a packet of ecstasy tablets weighing about 110g, as well as 32g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were seized from the vehicle.