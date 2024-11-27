Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

8 fires in a week 'intentionally started' at Yishun executive condo North Gaia's construction site: SCDF
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

8 fires in a week 'intentionally started' at Yishun executive condo North Gaia's construction site: SCDF

Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation in one of the cases.

8 fires in a week 'intentionally started' at Yishun executive condo North Gaia's construction site: SCDF

The construction site of North Gaia, the executive condominium located near Yishun Close. (File photo: Google Maps)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Lutfil Jumadi
Lutfil Jumadi
27 Nov 2024 09:33PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Eight fire incidents that occurred over the past week at a Yishun executive condominium construction site were found to be "intentionally started", the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Wednesday (Nov 27.)

In response to CNA's queries, SCDF said the incidents happened between Nov 20 and Nov 27 at North Gaia.

In one of the cases, two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

"The fires mainly involved construction materials and furniture at various locations within the construction site and were either swiftly extinguished by SCDF or by the construction workers there," said SCDF. 

"SCDF’s preliminary investigation findings indicate that the fires were intentionally started," it added.

Police told CNA that reports have been lodged and they are investigating the incidents. 

According to the condo's website, North Gaia is slated to obtain its Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in June 2027. Developed by Sing Holdings, the project comprises over 600 residential units.

If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness or on WhatsApp.

Source: CNA/lh

Related Topics

fire SCDF Yishun

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement