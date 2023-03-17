Logo
Singapore

Man charged with misappropriating S$2.3 million meant for construction of house
File photo of the State Courts in Singapore. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Davina Tham
Davina Tham
17 Mar 2023 10:54AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2023 10:54AM)
SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old man was on Friday (Mar 17) charged with misappropriating at least S$2.3 million meant for the construction of a house.

Per Poh Huat is accused of taking the money between Mar 13 and Dec 4, 2019. The sum had been deposited into his United Overseas Bank account through eight cheques.

The victim named in the charge is Mr Lim Bee Huat.

In a news release, police said that on Dec 29, 2022, they received a report of a case where a victim handed over large sums of money to a man to pay for the construction of a house.

Between 2016 and 2021, the victim issued cheques amounting to at least S$8 million at the man's request.

But sometime in 2021, the construction works stopped and were not completed. The victim suspected that the man had misappropriated the payments and made a police report.

Police said that another 47-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

Per has been released on bail of S$200,000 and will next appear in court for a bail review on Mar 21.

If found guilty of criminal breach of trust, he may be jailed for up to seven years, fined or both.

Source: CNA/dv(rj)

