Elderly aged 80 and above may walk in to vaccination centres, clinics for second COVID-19 booster dose from Apr 8

SINGAPORE: Eligible individuals aged 80 years and above may receive their second COVID-19 booster dose from Apr 8, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Apr 6).

They can walk in to any vaccination centre, or the more than 200 participating Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs), or participating polyclinics for the jab.

An SMS with a personalised booking link will be sent to their registered mobile number should they prefer to book an appointment online.

This comes after the Multi-Ministry Taskforce earlier accepted the recommendation by the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination (EC19V) for those aged 80 years and above, people living in aged care facilities, and the medically vulnerable to receive a second booster dose from about five months after getting their first booster dose.

"Persons living in aged care facilities such as nursing homes tend to have comorbidities and should receive a second booster dose even if they have not reached 80 years of age," MOH said.

For this group, the second booster dose will be organised through the respective aged care facilities and rolled out progressively.

Other individuals aged 12 years and above who are medically vulnerable and at increased risk of severe disease due to significant medical risk factors will need to bring along a referral memo from their treating doctors to receive their second booster dose. These include people with chronic diseases of the heart, lungs, kidneys, liver and other organ systems.

There is no recommendation for a second booster dose for immunocompromised people currently.

For those eligible to receive a second booster dose, the recommendation will not result in a change in their vaccination status for vaccination-differentiated safe management measures if they choose not to get the second booster dose.

"Nevertheless, they are strongly encouraged to go for the second booster to protect themselves," MOH said.

"There are also currently no recommendations for healthy persons in younger age groups to receive a second booster dose, as they have better immune responses to vaccination and are at a lower risk of severe disease."

The list of vaccination centres, participating PHPCs and polyclinics can be found at www.vaccine.gov.sg/locations.

Walk-ins to vaccination centres are available any day of the week before 7pm.