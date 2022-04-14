Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

84 suspected drug offenders, including a 16-year-old, arrested in islandwide operation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

84 suspected drug offenders, including a 16-year-old, arrested in islandwide operation

84 suspected drug offenders, including a 16-year-old, arrested in islandwide operation

Straws of heroin and various drug paraphernalia seized from a residential unit in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 in a CNB operation on Apr 12 (Left) and various drug paraphernalia seized in a residential unit in the vicinity of Joo Chiat Road in a CNB operation on Apr 13. (Photo: CNB)

Firdaus Hamzah
14 Apr 2022 07:48PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 07:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Eighty-four suspected drug offenders, including a 16-year-old, were arrested in an islandwide operation that ended on Thursday (Apr 14).

The drugs seized are worth more than S$70,000, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a media release. 

They included 231g of heroin, 304g of Ice, 36g of ketamine, 113 ecstasy tablets, eight Erimin-5 tablets and 16 bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate), the agency added.

Some of the areas covered during the Apr 10 to 14 operation included Hougang, Telok Blangah and Yishun.

About 102g of "Ice" and various drug paraphernalia, including drug-taking apparatus, syringes and weighing scales, recovered from a vehicle in the vicinity of Circuit Road in a CNB operation on Apr 11. (Photo: CNB)

In one of the cases, two Singaporeans, a 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were arrested in the North Bridge Road area on Apr 11.

About 102g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were recovered from the vehicle that the man was driving. More drug paraphernalia was discovered when officers raided his suspected hideout in the Jalan Sultan area.

A separate raid took place at a residential unit in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on Apr 12 when a 55-year-old Singaporean man was arrested.

"Forced entry was effected as the man had refused to comply with the lawful orders of the officers," said CNB.

"A total of about 174g of heroin and 6g of Ice, along with various drug paraphernalia, were seized from the unit."

A follow-up operation was conducted on the same day to arrest the 55-year-old’s drug clients, said CNB, adding that two Singaporean men, aged 44 and 45, were nabbed.

"A minute amount of heroin was recovered from both men and drug paraphernalia was also recovered from the 45-year-old man," CNB said. 

It added that investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

Source: CNA/fh(gs)

Related Topics

Central Narcotics Bureau drugs

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us