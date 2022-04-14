84 suspected drug offenders, including a 16-year-old, arrested in islandwide operation

In one of the cases, two Singaporeans, a 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were arrested in the North Bridge Road area on Apr 11.

About 102g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were recovered from the vehicle that the man was driving. More drug paraphernalia was discovered when officers raided his suspected hideout in the Jalan Sultan area.

A separate raid took place at a residential unit in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on Apr 12 when a 55-year-old Singaporean man was arrested.

"Forced entry was effected as the man had refused to comply with the lawful orders of the officers," said CNB.

"A total of about 174g of heroin and 6g of Ice, along with various drug paraphernalia, were seized from the unit."

A follow-up operation was conducted on the same day to arrest the 55-year-old’s drug clients, said CNB, adding that two Singaporean men, aged 44 and 45, were nabbed.

"A minute amount of heroin was recovered from both men and drug paraphernalia was also recovered from the 45-year-old man," CNB said.

It added that investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.