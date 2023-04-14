Logo
Singapore

89-year-old driver arrested after motorcyclist dies in accident
The man was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Photo illustration of a man in handcuffs. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

14 Apr 2023 07:16PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 07:16PM)
SINGAPORE: An 89-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Apr 13) for causing the death of a motorcyclist due to careless driving. 

The police told CNA on Friday it was alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle at the junction of Holland Road and Jalan Jelita on Thursday at 6.45pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it brought two people to hospital.

The male motorcyclist, 30, was brought to the hospital unconscious, while the female pillion, also age 30, was conscious, said police.

The male motorcyclist subsequently passed away, police added.

"The 89-year-old male car driver was arrested for careless driving causing death."

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/fh(rj)

