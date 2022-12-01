8kg of cannabis among drugs worth S$304,000 seized during CNB bust

SINGAPORE: More than 8kg of cannabis was among an assortment of drugs seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) during an operation this week.

The confiscated substances, which also included heroin, have an estimated street value of about S$304,400, said CNB on Thursday (Dec 1).

Six people, aged between 24 and 54, were also arrested during the operation which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In total, the checks by CNB netted a total of about 8,194g of cannabis, 415g of heroin, 30 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, about 1,152kg of substances believed to be controlled drugs as well as 1,108 Erimin-5 tablets.

HAVELOCK ROAD ARRESTS

A 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday near Havelock Road.

About 4.9kg of cannabis, two tablets of Erimin-5 and 397g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were seized from the vehicle they were in, said the bureau.

CNB officers then searched the duo and found about 10g of substances believed to be controlled drugs on the woman.