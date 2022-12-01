8kg of cannabis among drugs worth S$304,000 seized during CNB bust
Six people, aged between 24 and 54, were also arrested.
SINGAPORE: More than 8kg of cannabis was among an assortment of drugs seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) during an operation this week.
The confiscated substances, which also included heroin, have an estimated street value of about S$304,400, said CNB on Thursday (Dec 1).
Six people, aged between 24 and 54, were also arrested during the operation which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In total, the checks by CNB netted a total of about 8,194g of cannabis, 415g of heroin, 30 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, about 1,152kg of substances believed to be controlled drugs as well as 1,108 Erimin-5 tablets.
HAVELOCK ROAD ARRESTS
A 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday near Havelock Road.
About 4.9kg of cannabis, two tablets of Erimin-5 and 397g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were seized from the vehicle they were in, said the bureau.
CNB officers then searched the duo and found about 10g of substances believed to be controlled drugs on the woman.
UPPER PAYA LEBAR ROAD ARRESTS
Following the pair's arrest, they were escorted to their hideout located in a condominium near Upper Paya Lebar Road.
CNB officers arrested a 46-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman at the residential unit.
A fifth suspect, a 54-year-old man, was also arrested when he returned to the unit later that evening.
"About 3,289g of cannabis, 382g of heroin, 1,106 Erimin-5 tablets, 30 LSD stamps, 723g of substances believed to be controlled drugs, and various drug paraphernalia were seized in the unit," said CNB.
Officers searched the suspects and about 14g of cannabis, 33g of heroin, and 7g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were also recovered from the 54-year-old man.
The sixth suspect, a 41-year-old man, was arrested at the ground floor of the condominium block.
CNB officers later escorted him to his residence near Anchorvale Road on Wednesday morning, where about 15g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were seized.
Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects, all of whom are Singaporean, are ongoing, said the bureau.
"The seizure of 8,194g of cannabis can feed the addiction of about 1,160 cannabis abusers for a week, while the seizure of 415g of heroin can feed the addiction of about 200 heroin abusers for a week," added CNB.