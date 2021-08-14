9 massage operators, masseuses under investigation after police raids

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating nine operators and masseuses for various offences following a series of raids at massage establishments.

Four of the massage establishments were allegedly operating without valid licenses, said police in a media release on Saturday (Aug 14).

Vice-related activities were purportedly detected at another three licensed establishments, added police.

Two women, aged 37 and 45, were also arrested for allegedly providing sexual services at massage establishments.

The raids, which took place between Aug 4 and 11, covered outlets along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, Brighton Crescent, Hougang Avenue 8, Upper Paya Lebar Road, and Yio Chu Kang Road.