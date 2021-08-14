9 massage operators, masseuses under investigation after police raids

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating nine operators and masseuses for various offences following a series of raids at massage establishments.
Four of the massage establishments were allegedly operating without valid licenses, said police in a media release on Saturday (Aug 14).
Vice-related activities were purportedly detected at another three licensed establishments, added police.
Two women, aged 37 and 45, were also arrested for allegedly providing sexual services at massage establishments.
The raids, which took place between Aug 4 and 11, covered outlets along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, Brighton Crescent, Hougang Avenue 8, Upper Paya Lebar Road, and Yio Chu Kang Road.
Police investigations against the nine people are ongoing.
Those convicted of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence face a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders will be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.
For breaching prescribed rules and conditions, they can be fined up to S$5,000. For repeat offenders, the fine will be up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both.
Those convicted of knowingly soliciting, receiving or agreeing to receive any gratification as an inducement or reward for providing any service, and who by providing that service, does or will aid the prostitution of another person (being a woman or girl), also face a jail term of up to seven years and a fine of up to S$100,000.