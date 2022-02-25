900 phishing scams 'observed' since January, police impersonation cases re-emerging: SPF

SINGAPORE: At least 900 cases of phishing scams have been "observed" by the police since January this year, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday (Feb 24).

In a news release, SPF also warned of the re-emergence of phishing scams involving the impersonation of police officers.

In such scams, victims would receive unsolicited calls via messaging applications such as WhatsApp. They would later speak to callers purporting to be from a government agency like the SPF.

These callers would often display the official insignia or picture of officers from SPF as their profile picture to reinforce their ruse, said the police.

In some cases, the callers would initiate a video call while dressed in uniform similar to those worn by police officers.

VICTIMS ASKED TO PROVIDE PERSONAL INFORMATION

During the conversation, victims would be asked to provide their personal information, banking credentials and one-time password for verification purposes or to assist in investigations, said the police.

Using the information provided, the scammers would then create an e-wallet using applications such as DBS Paylah!, Singtel Dash or GrabPay in the name of the victims. They would then top up the e-wallet through the victim's bank account.

In some cases, victims would be told to make cash top-ups to the e-wallets at AXS machines or at convenience stores. They would later receive notifications informing that various transactions were made from their bank account to their e-wallet.

The victims would only realise that they have been scammed when they contact the banks to verify these transactions.