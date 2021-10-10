Caught on camera: How 90,000 police cameras across Singapore help solve crimes

Inspector Zaidi, who has been an investigation officer for over a decade, said: “Back then (in the past), during our investigation, we had nothing other than victims and witnesses to rely on, so it was quite difficult for us.

“Right now, we have general footage to pinpoint the person, to identify the person and also confirm that he's there. And even his demeanour and actions can help us in our investigations,” he said.

His colleague, Inspector Tan Wan Ting, added that the growing scope of coverage over the years has helped.

“Instead of maybe six years ago, we only had certain locations that we were focusing on, … (now) it really eases our workload in a way, as we can have better coverage to see where the suspect goes to after the offence.”

She added that with improving technology, the images are getting even clearer, and that has helped with identifying suspects.

Video analytics technology, which allows officers to comb through footage more easily, is also “continuously refined”, said the authorities.

But the inspectors stressed that while the cameras can help crack cases, they are just “one of the many” investigative tools used.

“It still boils down to gathering evidence, boils down to good interviewing skills with the suspect, witnesses, and even victims so that we can piece together a coherent account of incidents to determine the motivations for committing a crime,” said Inspector Tan.

DETERRING CRIMES

Apart from solving cases, the cameras also deter physical crimes, said the police.

For instance, unlicensed moneylending (UML)-related harassment cases involving damage to property, housebreaking and motor vehicle thefts.

Last year, there were 561 cases of UML-related harassment cases involving damage to property at Housing Board (HDB) estates – a 67.9 per cent fall from 1,745 cases seen in 2015.

For housebreaking at HDB estates, cases more than halved - from 74 in 2015 to 32 in 2020.

Motor vehicle thefts at carparks fell by 82.1 per cent, from 251 to 45 over the same period.

As for theft from motor vehicles at carparks, cases went down by 65.4 per cent, from 690 to 239.