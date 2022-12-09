Traumatised Henderson Road residents relocate after blaze that led to firefighter's death

SINGAPORE: Hanimeilisa Haron was eating at home after an overnight work shift when she heard cries of “Fire, fire!” outside her flat at 91 Henderson Road on Thursday (Dec 8).

It was about 11.10am, and a fire was raging in her next-door neighbour’s flat. The blaze would eventually lead to the death of a 19-year-old firefighter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. When CNA visited on Friday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was still working at the scene.

The fire started in a fourth-floor flat occupied by 21-year-old Muhammad Azri Ramlan, his wife, their child, his parents-in-law and two of his wife's siblings.

Mr Azri said he saw a “really big” fire blazing “near the socket” at the window of the bedroom where they were napping.

He immediately woke his wife, as well as his sister-in-law, who was sleeping in the living room, and rushed them out of the house. None were hurt in the fire.

Mr Azri said he then told his neighbours about the fire and called SCDF. The family was relocated to an unoccupied flat on the 10th floor of the same block on Thursday night.