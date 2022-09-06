ABC Sweet Soy Sauce, Sambal Ayam Goreng Sauce among 3 products recalled due to undeclared allergens
SINGAPORE: Three products have been recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) due to the presence of undeclared allergens.
They are ABC Sweet Soy Sauce, ABC Sambal Ayam Goreng Sauce and Fukutoku Seika Soft Cream Wafers, said SFA in a news release on Tuesday (Sep 6).
The two ABC products, which originated from Indonesia, were found to contain sulphur dioxide.
The recall affects all ABC Sweet Soy Sauce imported by New Intention Trading, with an expiry date of Jun 26, 2024.
The ABC Sambal Ayam Goreng Sauce is imported by Arklife Distributors and has an expiry date of Jan 6, 2024. SFA also detected in it the presence of benzoic acid, which was not declared on the food packaging labels.
However, SFA added that the levels of sulphur dioxide and benzoic acid detected fall within the limit permitted in sauce.
Fukutoku Seika Soft Cream Wafers, which originated from Japan, was found to contain undeclared egg white and wheat flour allergens.
The affected batch is imported by Sinhua Hock Kee Trading, and comes with an expiry date of Apr 20, 2023.
"Allergen in food could result in an allergic reaction in individuals who are sensitive to it," said SFA.
Under Singapore's food regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels.
All ingredients in prepacked food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight.
The agency added that the presence of sulphur dioxide, egg white and wheat flour allergens does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those who are allergic to them.
"Consumers who have purchased the affected product, and who are allergic to the allergens, should not consume it," said SFA. "Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries."
The recalls are ongoing.