ABC Sweet Soy Sauce, Sambal Ayam Goreng Sauce among 3 products recalled due to undeclared allergens

SINGAPORE: Three products have been recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) due to the presence of undeclared allergens.

They are ABC Sweet Soy Sauce, ABC Sambal Ayam Goreng Sauce and Fukutoku Seika Soft Cream Wafers, said SFA in a news release on Tuesday (Sep 6).

The two ABC products, which originated from Indonesia, were found to contain sulphur dioxide.

The recall affects all ABC Sweet Soy Sauce imported by New Intention Trading, with an expiry date of Jun 26, 2024.

The ABC Sambal Ayam Goreng Sauce is imported by Arklife Distributors and has an expiry date of Jan 6, 2024. SFA also detected in it the presence of benzoic acid, which was not declared on the food packaging labels.

However, SFA added that the levels of sulphur dioxide and benzoic acid detected fall within the limit permitted in sauce.