'Incoherent' man who claimed to be Benjamin Glynn's lawyer found fit to plead after IMH assessment
SINGAPORE: A man who was sent to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for assessment after a judge found his evidence "incoherent" has been found fit to plead.
The case for Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, 57, was heard in court on Thursday (Oct 27). It was adjourned for a pre-trial conference in November, during which fresh trial dates will be taken.
Abdul Rashid faces two charges for flouting COVID-19 regulations by failing to wear a mask inside and outside the State Courts on Jul 2 last year, and in East Coast Lagoon Food Village on Mar 19 last year.
He first appeared in court with British anti-masker Benjamin Glynn last year, claiming to be his lawyer. However, Abdul Rashid was turned away for inappropriate attire.
He later said he did not have a licence to practise but was an "ambassador at large and advocate of Kingdom Filipina Hacienda".
Glynn was given six weeks' jail in August last year for his offences and later deported. During his trial, closed-circuit television footage was played showing him and Abdul Rashid with their masks pulled down to their mouths or chins in court and outside of court.
Abdul Rashid was later charged with mask-related offences and stood trial. On the first day of trial earlier this month, he represented himself.
He said he had a heart condition, and said that the authorities who investigated him had no authority to do so, as he was a "private, sovereign citizen".
Less than half an hour into his defence, the judge halted proceedings saying he found it very difficult to follow the incoherent evidence.
He ordered Abdul Rashid to be remanded for two weeks at IMH for psychiatric evaluation.
If convicted of failing to wear a mask when it was required, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both per charge.