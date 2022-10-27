'Incoherent' man who claimed to be Benjamin Glynn's lawyer found fit to plead after IMH assessment

SINGAPORE: A man who was sent to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for assessment after a judge found his evidence "incoherent" has been found fit to plead.

The case for Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, 57, was heard in court on Thursday (Oct 27). It was adjourned for a pre-trial conference in November, during which fresh trial dates will be taken.

Abdul Rashid faces two charges for flouting COVID-19 regulations by failing to wear a mask inside and outside the State Courts on Jul 2 last year, and in East Coast Lagoon Food Village on Mar 19 last year.

He first appeared in court with British anti-masker Benjamin Glynn last year, claiming to be his lawyer. However, Abdul Rashid was turned away for inappropriate attire.

He later said he did not have a licence to practise but was an "ambassador at large and advocate of Kingdom Filipina Hacienda".

Glynn was given six weeks' jail in August last year for his offences and later deported. During his trial, closed-circuit television footage was played showing him and Abdul Rashid with their masks pulled down to their mouths or chins in court and outside of court.