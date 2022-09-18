About 700 users in Bedok face fibre broadband services disruption due to damaged cables

SINGAPORE: A fibre service outage on Sunday (Sep 18) has affected broadband services in parts of Bedok, NetLink Trust said in a statement.

The outage may disrupt the Internet connection of about 700 end-users, the company said.

NetLink Trust builds, owns and operates Singapore's passive fibre network infrastructure.

The company said the outage was caused by "a third party's contractor carrying out construction activity".

On its website, NetLink Trust explained that such incidents occur when its underground fibre cables are cut or damaged, affecting the Internet services of some end-users.

The extent of the outage depends on the severity of the damage done to the fibre cables.

NetLink Trust said that its recovery team is in the process of restoring fibre services, which should be up and running later in the evening.

"If your service is affected by the incident, we apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience while we work with your Internet Service Provider to restore your service as soon as possible," the company said.

It added: "We take a serious view of such disruption in services caused by errant contractors and will not hesitate to take necessary actions against the errant party."

NetLink Trust said on its website that from 2013 to 2018, there were 23 cable cuts caused by third-party contractors involved in the construction of new MRT lines, power cabling, water and sewage piping works and other development projects.