Abu Dhabi crown prince to make official visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Abu Dhabi’s crown prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will make a two-day official visit to Singapore from Tuesday (Oct 29), at the invitation of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

This is the crown prince's first official visit to the country, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

There will be a ceremonial welcome on Tuesday followed by a call on Mr Wong.

Several Memoranda of Understanding covering cooperation in areas including social sector, training and development of government capability, civilian nuclear energy and executive education will be announced during his visit, the ministry added.

Mr Wong will host Mr Sheikh Khaled to an official lunch on Wednesday.

During his visit, the crown prince will make several site visits including to the Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre, the Singapore City Gallery, Marina Barrage, and Gardens by the Bay, said MFA.

He will be accompanied by a delegation of several ministerial-level officials.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the crown prince will meet with Mr Wong and senior officials and CEOs from "leading Singaporean companies in fields such as advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and urban planning".

“The discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation across key sectors of mutual interest, benefitting both nations and their people,” it said.