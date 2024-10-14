People who abuse court processes could be liable for contempt under new Bill

SINGAPORE: People who persistently file court applications that are groundless, or for the purpose of delaying criminal proceedings, could soon be liable for contempt of court.

This was laid out in the Administration of Justice (Protection) (Amendment) Bill 2024, which was tabled in parliament on Monday (Oct 14). The Bill makes clear that egregious abuses of the court process will amount to contempt of court - which is when an act or conduct hinders the functionality of the court.

Explaining the need for the proposed amendments, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said cases of abuse of court processes are becoming more common in Singapore and overseas, as parties engage in "lawfare".

The ministry named three examples of such conduct:

Commencing civil proceedings to seek financial damages despite knowing that the claim is without foundation, for the purpose of oppressing the other party

Filing fictitious claims to delay criminal proceedings

Persistently commencing actions and making applications that have no basis

Abusing the court process undermines the court's authority and hinders the administration of justice, the ministry said.

"This can impact the reputation of Singapore’s legal system and lead to an erosion of trust in our court system. Such cases also cause financial and psychological harm to the individuals who are forced to defend unmeritorious claims," it added.