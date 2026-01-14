Logo
3 people taken to hospital after crash involving cars and motorcycles on AYE
Videos posted on social media show six motorcycles strewn across two of the three lanes, while two cars were stationary. 

14 Jan 2026 06:27PM (Updated: 14 Jan 2026 06:54PM)
SINGAPORE: Three people were taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving two cars and six motorcycles on Wednesday (Jan 14) morning.

The accident happened along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards the Marina Coastal Expressway.

Videos posted on social media show several motorcycles strewn across two of the three lanes, while two cars were stationary in the first lane.

Several motorcyclists were seen standing around their bikes, with one rider sitting on the ground. 

In response to queries from CNA, the police said that they were alerted to the crash at about 7.25am. 

Two 24-year-old male motorcyclists and a 42-year-old male motorcyclist were taken conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/nl(ml/sf)

