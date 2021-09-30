Speeding driver in accident that killed NUS undergrad, injured 3 others has court appeal dismissed

WHAT HAPPENED

On the night of the accident, there was another vehicle on the taxi’s left, also waiting to make the discretionary right turn into Clementi Road.

The vehicle on the left started to move and the taxi followed. The court heard that Yap had “merely followed” that vehicle without ensuring that it was safe for him to do so.

Ng’s car “charged into the junction” and missed colliding with the rear end of that car, but smashed into the taxi.

The impact was so great that Ng’s car tyres were lifted off the road “for a moment or two”, the grounds of decision stated, with the taxi sent spinning across the junction.

The entire incident was captured by in-vehicle video cameras of the vehicle waiting immediately behind the taxi. It also clearly captured the loud sound of the impact.

Ng was fined S$5,000 and banned from driving for two years, while Yap was given eight weeks’ jail and banned from driving for five years.

As part of the civil suit, Ng and Yap also had to pay Mr Ting costs fixed at S$95,000, excluding disbursements.

NG CLAIMS LOWER LIABILITY

The court heard there was no dispute that Ng had the right of way and that Yap should bear the greater liability. The junction was a large one and traffic was moderately heavy at about 7.30pm that weekday.

Although the traffic lights were in Ng's favour, he was travelling between 74kmh and 87kmh, which was above the road’s speed limit of 70kmh.

Ng appealed against the apportionment of liability and referred to similar previous cases. He submitted that these cases show that liability against the straight-moving vehicle in discretionary right-turn crashes was assessed consistently at between 0 and 20 per cent in almost 90 per cent of the cases.

“The appellant also referred to the Motor Accident Guide issued by the State Courts and pointed out that it recommends 15 per cent liability against the straight-moving vehicle, consistent with more than 70 per cent of the cases that he had referred to,” court documents stated.

Ng said the trial judge’s decision was “inconsistent with the existing body of case law”, the Motor Accident Guide and an outcome predictor on the Motor Accident Claims Online website.

Yap said Ng had “maintained his excessive speed throughout”, and that he should have been careful.