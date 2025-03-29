Man taken to hospital after accident outside Jalan Kayu eatery; police investigating

SINGAPORE: A 55-year-old man was taken to hospital on Saturday (Mar 29) after an accident outside an eatery on Jalan Kayu.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident, which involved two cars, at 8.55am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it received a call for assistance at 246 Jalan Kayu at the same time and subsequently took the man to Sengkang General Hospital. He was taken there in a conscious state, the police said.

Despite sustaining minor injuries in the accident, a 52-year-old man who was driving one of the cars refused to be taken to hospital, SPF said, adding that he is assisting with police investigations.

Footage of the incident circulating online shows diners sitting at the eatery when a black car crashes into a nearby lamp-post.

A man is then shown lying on the ground as another man attends to him. A car tyre is seen on the ground next to them.

Part of Jalan Kayu is seen obstructed by the lamp-post, which fell on the road after being hit by the car.

"Police investigations are ongoing," SPF said.