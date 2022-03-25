SCDF rescues person trapped in vehicle after accident at Pioneer Road North

SINGAPORE: A person was found trapped in the driver's seat of a vehicle after an accident at Pioneer Road North on Friday morning (Mar 25).
Photos of the accident showed a large truck that had tipped over a road divider, spilling its contents onto three lanes on the other side of the road.
Paramedics and officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were seen in videos rescuing a person from the front of the vehicle.
In response to CNA's queries, SCDF said it was alerted to an accident at the junction of Pioneer Road North and Jurong West Avenue 5 at about 8.35am.
"A person was found trapped in the driver's seat," said SCDF, adding that hydraulic rescue equipment was used in the operation.
The person was taken to National University Hospital.
CNA has contacted the police for more information.
