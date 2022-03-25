Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

SCDF rescues person trapped in vehicle after accident at Pioneer Road North
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

SCDF rescues person trapped in vehicle after accident at Pioneer Road North

SCDF rescues person trapped in vehicle after accident at Pioneer Road North

A truck involved in a road traffic accident at the junction of Pioneer Road North and Jurong West Ave 5 on Mar 25, 2022. (Photo: CNA Reader)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
25 Mar 2022 12:27PM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 12:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A person was found trapped in the driver's seat of a vehicle after an accident at Pioneer Road North on Friday morning (Mar 25).

Photos of the accident showed a large truck that had tipped over a road divider, spilling its contents onto three lanes on the other side of the road.

Paramedics and officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were seen in videos rescuing a person from the front of the vehicle.

A truck involved in a road traffic accident at the junction of Pioneer Road North and Jurong West Ave 5 on Mar 25, 2022. (Photo: CNA Reader)
Debris from a truck involved in a road traffic accident at the junction of Pioneer Road North and Jurong West Ave 5 on Mar 25, 2022. (Photo: Jason Lee Nirvana)
A truck involved in a road traffic accident at the junction of Pioneer Road North and Jurong West Ave 5 on Mar 25, 2022. (Photo: Jason Lee Nirvana)
A truck involved in a road traffic accident at the junction of Pioneer Road North and Jurong West Ave 5 on Mar 25, 2022. (Photo: Jason Lee Nirvana)

In response to CNA's queries, SCDF said it was alerted to an accident at the junction of Pioneer Road North and Jurong West Avenue 5 at about 8.35am.

"A person was found trapped in the driver's seat," said SCDF, adding that hydraulic rescue equipment was used in the operation.

The person was taken to National University Hospital.

CNA has contacted the police for more information.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.

Source: CNA/ic(gs)

Related Topics

accident

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us