5 taken to hospital after accident at Temasek Avenue junction

SINGAPORE: Five people were taken to hospital on Tuesday (Apr 26) after an accident involving two cars at the junction of Temasek Avenue and Raffles Avenue.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 2.25pm. A driver and four passengers, aged between 36 and 47, were conscious when they were taken to hospital.

The passengers comprised two men and two women, the police added.

Two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital and the remaining three were taken to Raffles Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

In a tweet posted at about 3.20pm, the Land Transport Authority alerted motorists to a road closure on Temasek Avenue heading towards Raffles Boulevard.

Footage of the incident sent to CNA showed a car overturned on its side at the junction of Temasek Avenue and Raffles Boulevard. SCDF personnel were at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.