76-year-old tanker driver dies after accident along West Coast Road
Singapore

The accident involved a tanker and a car along West Coast Road. (Image: Screengrab from video/Courtesy of Watson Wong)

27 Sep 2021 10:19PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 10:19PM)
SINGAPORE: A 76-year-old man died on Monday (Sep 27) after an accident involving a tanker and a car along West Coast Road towards Pasir Panjang.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 6.10pm. 

The tanker driver was unconscious when he was taken to hospital where he later died. 

No other injuries were reported, the police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the man was taken to National University Hospital.

A video of the incident showed the tanker on the sidewalk. Traffic police and responders from the SCDF were also at the scene.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/ga

