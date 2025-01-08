Private firms using NRIC numbers as authentication, default passwords should stop as soon as possible: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE: Private sector organisations that are using National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) numbers as authentication factors or default passwords should stop this practice as soon as possible, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said on Wednesday (Jan 8).

Speaking during a ministerial statement addressing 51 questions filed by Members of Parliament (MPs) on the issue that emerged in December 2024, Mrs Teo also said that private sector organisations that now collect partial NRIC numbers to identify people can continue to do so.

“The guidelines for the private sector have not yet changed and we will only consider how they should be updated after consulting the public,” she added.

In December, privacy concerns were raised over ACRA's new Bizfile portal, which showed names and full NRIC numbers for free via its search function.

On Dec 14, the government said it intended to change the practice of masking NRIC numbers, but the new Bizfile portal was launched before the plans were announced to the public.

Days later, the government apologised to the public for the anxiety caused over the NRIC unmasking saga, while ACRA’s chief executive said the incident was due to a lapse in coordination.

Mrs Teo apologised again in parliament on Wednesday for the mistake that caused “much anxiety” to the public, stressing that the government takes the concerns that emerged seriously.

NRIC numbers are personal data, and can only be collected when there is a need to do so, she stressed.

“This means that organisations collecting and using NRIC numbers must continue to exercise a duty of care,” she added.

Laws indicate that organisations must notify and seek consent on the use of NRIC numbers, and ensure that the data is protected, said Mrs Teo, adding that these are existing guidelines that will not change.

Organisations should also not disclose the NRIC numbers unless there are “good reasons” to do so, she added.